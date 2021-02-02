KeeperDAO Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $16.36 million and $8.60 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $449.01 or 0.01258664 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00143929 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066016 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00251601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037478 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

