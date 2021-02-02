Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

K stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 2,816,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

