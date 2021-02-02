Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

