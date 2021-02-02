Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 18,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

