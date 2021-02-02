Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 20,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.49, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

