Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

