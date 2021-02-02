Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.54. Approximately 59,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 129,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $985,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

