Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,926 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8,360.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.77. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $182.74.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

