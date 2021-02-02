Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 54.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UAPR opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

