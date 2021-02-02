Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,946 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period.

NYSE BAF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

