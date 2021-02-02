Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,252 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after buying an additional 2,130,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 438,414 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 332,010 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

