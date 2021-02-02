Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 660,000 shares of company stock worth $28,363,800. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

BLNK opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

