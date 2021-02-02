Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

