Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,996 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 170,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 160,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 740,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,121. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

