Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10,730.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $46,395,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 510,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after buying an additional 110,422 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $337.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a 200-day moving average of $316.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

