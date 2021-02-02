Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.