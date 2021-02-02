Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.13, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

