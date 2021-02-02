Kevin Rubin Sells 5,950 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $258,750.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

AYX traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 915,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,591. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.