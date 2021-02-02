Key Financial Inc Invests $82,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.