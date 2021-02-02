Key Financial Inc Invests $85,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after buying an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

