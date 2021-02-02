Key Financial Inc Makes New $76,000 Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $153.46.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

