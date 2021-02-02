Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

