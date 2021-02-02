Key Financial Inc Takes $115,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 801 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 578.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $394.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

