Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 73,475 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 116,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,862. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

