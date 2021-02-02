Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

NYSE KRC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

