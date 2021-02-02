Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of KEX opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Kirby has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kirby by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

