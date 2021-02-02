KLAYswap Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $565,289.00 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00007175 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $565,289.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037289 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.