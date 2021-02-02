Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,338.55 and approximately $152.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 105.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

