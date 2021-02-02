Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KNRRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of KNRRY stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 12,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $35.82.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

