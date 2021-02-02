KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Price Hits $2.38

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. KnoxFS (new) has a total market cap of $867,927.86 and $4.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (new) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00142861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00065832 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00250201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00037036 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 365,093 coins.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

KnoxFS (new) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KnoxFS (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.