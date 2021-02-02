Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

