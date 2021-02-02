Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,595 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 463,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608,240. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 280.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

