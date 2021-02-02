Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.21% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

