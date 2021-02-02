Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $29.96 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.