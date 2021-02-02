Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.82% of Cloudera worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 183,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,346. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.