Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 146,038 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,038 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.64% of CareDx worth $22,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. 14,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.43 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,523,284 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

