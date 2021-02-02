Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 510 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.28% of Five Below worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Five Below by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Five Below by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,719. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

