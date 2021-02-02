Kristian Talvitie Sells 2,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $275,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11.

PTC stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

