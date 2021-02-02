K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KPLUY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

