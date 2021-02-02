Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $23,172,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

