Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

KURA stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

