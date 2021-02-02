Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $350,490.52 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.00848204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.41 or 0.04875003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014603 BTC.

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,764,002 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

