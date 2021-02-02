Kyber Network Price Reaches $1.38 (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC on major exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $283.01 million and $97.89 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,280,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,772,817 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars.

