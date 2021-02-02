Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. Kyocera updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.32-2.32 EPS.

KYOCY opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $67.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

