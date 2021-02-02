L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 243,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $118.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.