Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 54.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

