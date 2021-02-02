LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

LAIX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

