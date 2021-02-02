Lake Street Capital Boosts Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $19.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $621.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 347,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

