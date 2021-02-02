Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $501.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.22 and a 200 day moving average of $408.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

