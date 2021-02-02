Lamden (TAU) Price Up 38.1% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $27,893.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.